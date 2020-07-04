Abim District Battles Fresh Infestation of Scabies

In short
Abim District Health Officer Anthony Okengo says that the skin infestation is rampant across all the sub-counties affecting mostly children and elderly persons. He says currently, all health centres are treating the condition.
Abim District Battles Fresh Infestation of Scabies4 Jul 2020, 09:25 Comments 95 Views Abim, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: scabies scabies outbreak in abim
Mentioned: abim district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.