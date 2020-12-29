Scars of Domestic Violence Torment 28-Year-Old Mother in Nwoya

In short
Alice Adokorach, a mother of five who left her parents’ home at a tender age says her relationship has deprived her of happiness, by a partner who was addicted to his beer and to the rod. She endured punches and beatings, almost on a daily basis, scars of which remain visible on her body today.
Scars of Domestic Violence Torment 28-Year-Old Mother in Nwoya29 Dec 2020, 19:17 Comments 103 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Northern Human rights Crime Interview
Victim of domestic violence showing URN her finger bitten by bully husband - Photo by Dominic Ochola
