Emmy Daniel Ojara
16:18

School Chairperson in Critical Condition After Attempted Suicide

14 Jan 2020, 16:16 Gulu, Uganda

In short
Alat Okumu, who participated in Oring’s rescue, says that he was shocked to hear someone making weird sound inside the house around 6:00 am. He says that he called other neighbors and they decided to break into Oringa`s door to find out what was happening.

 

