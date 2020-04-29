Flavia Nassaka
15:51

School Closures Depriving Children of Meals -WFP

In short
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley says that for millions of children around the world, the meal they get at school is the only meal they get in a day, and without it, they go hungry, risk falling sick and dropping out of school.

 

