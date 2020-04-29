School Closures Depriving Children of Meals -WFP

In short
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley says that for millions of children around the world, the meal they get at school is the only meal they get in a day, and without it, they go hungry, risk falling sick and dropping out of school.
School Closures Depriving Children of Meals -WFP29 Apr 2020, 15:43 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: closure of schools due to COVID school food
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.