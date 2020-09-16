School Closures Due to COVID Should Be Temporary -WHO

In short
According to the UN agencies, prolonged closure of schools stops learning from taking place, which will leave children vulnerable. They say the government should prioritise the re-opening of schools as lockdowns are lifted, and develop frameworks to ensure safe environments.
School Closures Due to COVID Should Be Temporary -WHO16 Sep 2020, 04:56 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
School children in class in Katakwi, Eastern Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.