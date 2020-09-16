Pamela Mawanda
05:05

School Closures Due to COVID Should Be Temporary -WHO

16 Sep 2020, 04:56 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
School children in class in Katakwi, Eastern Uganda. Blanshe Musinguzi

School children in class in Katakwi, Eastern Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the UN agencies, prolonged closure of schools stops learning from taking place, which will leave children vulnerable. They say the government should prioritise the re-opening of schools as lockdowns are lifted, and develop frameworks to ensure safe environments.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 School Re-openings
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - UNESCO The World Health Organization (WHO). United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.