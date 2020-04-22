In short
In Uganda, where more than 15 million learners were affected by the lockdown, nearly 90 per cent do not have household computers while 82 per cent are unable to get online. Similar figures cut across the entire sub-Saharan Africa region, according to figures compiled by the Teacher Task Force, an international alliance coordinated by UNESCO, using data from the UN agency’s Institute for Statistics and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
School Closures Expose Startling Disparities in Digital Learning Top story22 Apr 2020, 11:25 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Report
