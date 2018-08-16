School, Community Clash Over Mvule Tree

In short
The school management sold off the Mvule tree to allegedly buy wire mesh to fence off the school. However, the community members will not have any of this, saying they were not consulted.
School, Community Clash Over Mvule Tree16 Aug 2018, 07:43 Comments 148 Views Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: school tree member building property faculty associate classroom community area stratum class robbery tavern decision dispute
Mentioned: mvule bukewa primary school sarah muyama jackie mutuwa bwayo bernard bwayo sub county manafwa babandu muyama head teacher bukewa primary school
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.