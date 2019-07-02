In short
It is alleged that a teacher in the school identified as Felix Ereso administered corporal to Lona Kia, a senior three student on May 27, 2019 for alleged failure to put on her school stockings. Kia sustained injuries on the neck was admitted to Loro Clinic in Apac district.
School Compensates Student Over Corporal Punishment2 Jul 2019, 20:18 Comments 117 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: corporal punishment police student
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.