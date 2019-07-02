Okello Emmanuel
20:24

School Compensates Student Over Corporal Punishment

2 Jul 2019, 20:18 Comments 117 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
It is alleged that a teacher in the school identified as Felix Ereso administered corporal to Lona Kia, a senior three student on May 27, 2019 for alleged failure to put on her school stockings. Kia sustained injuries on the neck was admitted to Loro Clinic in Apac district.

 

Tagged with: corporal punishment police student

