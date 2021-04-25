Christopher Tusiime
School Demands Relocation of Kabundaire Farmers’ Market

Kagaba says the market is causing noise pollution, which is affecting teaching and learning at the school.

According to the school head teacher, Joshua Kagaba, the market is too close to the school and the noise from it is inconveniencing the teaching and learning process.

 

