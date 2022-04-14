School Director Arrested for Allegedly Defiling 11-Year-Old Pupil

In short
It is alleged that on Friday, April 1, 2022, the suspect summoned the 11-year-old girl to his office around 10 pm through the school matron and defiled her. The victim told URN that Kivumbi asked her to bring books to his office after night preps.
School Director Arrested for Allegedly Defiling 11-Year-Old Pupil14 Apr 2022, 16:25 Comments 153 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
