School Director Arrested for Allegedly Defiling 11-Year-Old Pupil

14 Apr 2022, 16:25 Comments 153 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates

It is alleged that on Friday, April 1, 2022, the suspect summoned the 11-year-old girl to his office around 10 pm through the school matron and defiled her. The victim told URN that Kivumbi asked her to bring books to his office after night preps.

 

