School Director Charged With 14 Counts of Fraud

In short
Court heard that Kigozi enrolled students for courses that were not approved by the National Council for Higher Education. The Courses include a Diploma in Medical Records and Information Science, Diploma in Biomedical Engineering and Certificate in Medical Records and Information science.
School Director Charged With 14 Counts of Fraud12 Oct 2018, 19:34 Comments 114 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Updates
Some of the affected students of Vine paramedical school at Masaka court after the court session Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.