School Director Charged With 14 Counts of Fraud

12 Oct 2018, 19:34 Comments 114 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Updates
Court heard that Kigozi enrolled students for courses that were not approved by the National Council for Higher Education. The Courses include a Diploma in Medical Records and Information Science, Diploma in Biomedical Engineering and Certificate in Medical Records and Information science.

 

