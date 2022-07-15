Kukunda Judith
20:00

School Director Remanded Over Forgery of USA Visas

15 Jul 2022, 19:45 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Report
Robert Kasibante at Buganda Road Court.

Robert Kasibante at Buganda Road Court.

In short
This is not the first time that Kasibante is being arrested on forgery-related matters. In 2019, sources in police say he was arrested for obtaining 19 million shillings by false pretense from a Chief Magistrate saying that he was going to help her get a State House scholarship for her child

 

Tagged with: Robert Kasibante United States of America United States of America Visas Victory School of Beauty Nateete

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.