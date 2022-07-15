In short
This is not the first time that Kasibante is being arrested on forgery-related matters. In 2019, sources in police say he was arrested for obtaining 19 million shillings by false pretense from a Chief Magistrate saying that he was going to help her get a State House scholarship for her child
School Director Remanded Over Forgery of USA Visas
15 Jul 2022
