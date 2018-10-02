School Director Summoned over Failure to Register Students for UACE

In short
Dickson Adomati was summoned on Tuesday after three senior six students together with their parents reported to Arua CPS that the school had failed to register them despite each having paid 200,000 as UNEB registration fees.
School Director Summoned over Failure to Register Students for UACE2 Oct 2018, 20:22 Comments 72 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Education Report
Josephine Angucia police spokesperson for West Nile speaking to URN on the summons of the Arua Academy SS director.
