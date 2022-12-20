In short
Rev Canon Captain William Ongeng, the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretary, says that to be fair and square, the faithful and general public shouldn't expect COU schools to reduce the fees they charge unless the government is willing to take over all the items that the charges have been covering.
School Fees: Anglican Church Signals No Change, UMSC Backs Proposed Regulations
Mengo SS is one of Uganda's oldest schools, having been established in 1895. It is one of the numerous Church of Uganda- founded schools.
