School Girls More Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown Says Twaweza Survey

In short
Sauti Za Wanainchi survey found that nine out of ten of those who became pregnant in the previous six months were in school before the pandemic-related closures and a little over (56%) are planning to return to school.
School Girls More Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown Says Twaweza Survey10 Mar 2022, 19:35 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Twaweza report on gender equality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.