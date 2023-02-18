Flavia Nassaka
16:03

School of Psychiatric Clinical Officers Operating with Three Tutors

18 Feb 2023, 15:54 Comments 104 Views Kampala Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates

In short
Dr. Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director at Butabika Mental Hospital says the school is grossly understaffed with only three tutors and the principal. She says that if adequate staffing is not addressed, the school may close.

 

Tagged with: pyschiatry
Mentioned: Butabika School of Psychiatry Ministry of Education & Sports

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.