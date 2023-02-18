In short
Dr. Juliet Nakku, the Executive Director at Butabika Mental Hospital says the school is grossly understaffed with only three tutors and the principal. She says that if adequate staffing is not addressed, the school may close.
School of Psychiatric Clinical Officers Operating with Three Tutors
