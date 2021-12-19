Namugabi Eva
14:29

School Plan Psychological Re-Orientation of Teachers, Learners on Reopening Before Classes Resume

19 Dec 2021, 14:15 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
Courtsey photo of school children

Courtsey photo of school children

In short
According to Thomas Kisolo Kitandwe, the headteacher Kampala Quality, the psychosocial support of the learners and teachers is a priority. He explains that in the period of two years both the teacher and the learners have gone through a number of challenges and ignoring the psychosocial well-being will be a mistake. He says the school will be meeting the teachers on December 28, 2021.

 

Tagged with: school reopening welfare a priority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.