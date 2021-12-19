In short
According to Thomas Kisolo Kitandwe, the headteacher Kampala Quality, the psychosocial support of the learners and teachers is a priority. He explains that in the period of two years both the teacher and the learners have gone through a number of challenges and ignoring the psychosocial well-being will be a mistake. He says the school will be meeting the teachers on December 28, 2021.
School Plan Psychological Re-Orientation of Teachers, Learners on Reopening Before Classes Resume
19 Dec 2021
Tagged with: school reopening welfare a priority
