School Reopening: Government Teachers Yet to Report Back in Masaka

In short
Steven Asiimwe, the Masaka City Resident Commission, who was part of the school inspection team, says that the absentee teachers are keeping them in doubt of whether they will actually return when the schools reopen on Monday.
School Reopening: Government Teachers Yet to Report Back in Masaka8 Jan 2022, 13:17 Comments 89 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Updates
Some of the government school headteachers that were trained in Masaka ahead of schools reopening, several teachers are yet to report back
In short
Tagged with: Government Schools in Masaka Schools Reopening program 2022 Teachers missing ahead of Schools reopening
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.