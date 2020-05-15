In short
Patrick Lukas, the School Management Committee Chairperson, says they have had a bad history of hosting people who mismanage the school and leave in sorry state.
Among which are fencing off the ground, providing a separate toilet facility for the truck drivers, two separate water points to be connected by National Water and Sewerage Cooperation at the school and extending electric power to the compound.
School Sets Conditions for Task Force to Use Playground as Parking for Trucks
15 May 2020
Tagged with: Adwila prismary school COVID_ 19 Trcuk driver's resting place
Mentioned: Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA
