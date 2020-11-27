School Teacher in Kitgum Arrested over Theft of Text Books

In short
Julius Peter Otto, the Omiya Anyima Sub-county LCIII Chairperson, who ordered for the arrest of the suspect, says he got a tip-off from concerned residents who had sighted him selling textbooks in bars on separate occasions.
School Teacher in Kitgum Arrested over Theft of Text Books27 Nov 2020, 16:33 Comments 116 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Education Crime Updates
Mentioned: Kumele Primary School Omiya Anyima Police Post
