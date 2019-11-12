School Teacher in Pader Survives Beating by Parents Over Drunkenness

In short
Michael Komakech, a Primary Four Social Studies teacher at Lacor Primary School was saved from the angry mob by area security committee who whisked him to Atanga Police Post for safe custody.
School Teacher in Pader Survives Beating by Parents Over Drunkenness12 Nov 2019, 19:06 Comments 127 Views Pader, Uganda Education Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Atanga subcounty Charles Otim, the Lacor Primary School Dickson Ojok, Angagura Sub County Councillor Five Lacor Primary School
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.