In short
Richard Abura, the deputy headteacher of Nakasero Primary School says that the school has distributed the self-study books to each learner in the upper classes. He however says that the lower primary learners have not received anything from the government yet they need the materials for continuity.
Schools Ask Gov't to Provide Study Materials for Lower Primary26 May 2021, 12:22 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: lower primary primary schools self-study materia
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.