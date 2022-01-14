Schools Create Safe Spaces for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Learners

Winnie Aculo with her father, Albert Okello at the rented house where Aculo stays as she studies at Soroti SS.

In short

Charles Ondoki Torac, the Head Teacher of Holy Rosary Primary School in Gulu told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the school is welcoming all learners irrespective of their status. He says that so far the school has registered one Primary seven learner who came back with two children.