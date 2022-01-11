Schools Dedicate First Week to Counselling for Learners

In short
Learners, across the country, are returning to school this week after 22 months of shutdowns which were effected as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Although some learners were studying online during the time, many others, especially in rural areas have not had any interaction with a teacher since the closure in March 2020.
Schools Dedicate First Week to Counselling for Learners11 Jan 2022, 11:39 Comments 178 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Mentioned: Everest Schools schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.