Basaija Idd
12:57

Schools Frustrated Over Delayed Release of Capitation Grants

11 Jan 2022, 12:54 Comments 207 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
Because of limted funds government schools in Katebwa Sub County did little to better thgier structures

Because of limted funds government schools in Katebwa Sub County did little to better thgier structures

In short
In December, the Ministry of Education released 62 Billion Shillings as capitation grants for schools in the current financial year. The grant normally is used by schools to procure instructional materials, facilitate co-curricular activities, school management, and payment of utilities like electricity and water.

 

Tagged with: Capitation Grant Capitation Grants
Mentioned: Capitation grant

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.