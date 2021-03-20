Christopher Kisekka
17:23

Schools, Health Centres Benefit from UNICEF WASH Project

20 Mar 2021, 17:11 Comments 279 Views Kikuube Town Council Offices, Uganda Education Updates
Learners at St Peter's Primary School-Kyoga in Isingiro District washing their hands on one of the taps installed by UNICEF

Learners at St Peter's Primary School-Kyoga in Isingiro District washing their hands on one of the taps installed by UNICEF

In short
Catherine Ntabadde, UNICEF’s communication specialist, says that the programme is part of the fund’s effort to mitigate and prevent transmission of COVID-19 pandemics and also ensuring a hygienic environment at health centres, communities, and safe re-opening of schools.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.