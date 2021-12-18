Christopher Kisekka
17:08

Schools in Hunt for Teachers; Who Will Teach Learners Upon Reopening?

18 Dec 2021, 16:55 Comments 198 Views Education Report
P7 Pupils from St Martin Primary School-Mulago in class

In short
Before reopening dates were announced, there have been vivid signals that many teachers, after exposure to alternative options of earning, may not return to schools while those who will return are likely to be more absent as they try to balance school and private business.

 

