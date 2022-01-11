Schools in Kwania Record Low Turn Up of Learners

In short
On Tuesday, only 164 pupils had reported at Goi Primary School in Atongtidi sub-county out of the 756 pupils enrolled. At Chawente Primary School, 186 pupils reported out of 1,555 total enrolments and 11 out of 13 teachers reported.
Schools in Kwania Record Low Turn Up of Learners11 Jan 2022, 15:25 Comments 98 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.