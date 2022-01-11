Solomon Okabo
Schools in Kwania Record Low Turn Up of Learners

11 Jan 2022, 15:25 Comments 98 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates

On Tuesday, only 164 pupils had reported at Goi Primary School in Atongtidi sub-county out of the 756 pupils enrolled. At Chawente Primary School, 186 pupils reported out of 1,555 total enrolments and 11 out of 13 teachers reported.

 

