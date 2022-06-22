Schools in Masaka Adopt Peer to Peer Teaching Mode to Sustain Learning

In short
Xavier Ssemugabi, the Deputy head teacher of St Mark Bituntu Primary School in Mateete Sub County, Sembabule District says despite the ongoing teachers' industrial action, the learners have continued to report to school which required him to devise means of attending to them.
Schools in Masaka Adopt Peer to Peer Teaching Mode to Sustain Learning22 Jun 2022, 08:28 Comments 142 Views Education Interview
Pupils of Masaka Police Primary School During their break time. Many Schools are resorting to Peer to Peer learning to beat Teachers Industrial action
In short
Tagged with: Peer-to-peer learning Teachers Industrial Action 2022
Mentioned: Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.