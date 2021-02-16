Schools Negotiate for Food Supply On Credit as They Prepare to Reopen

In short
James Wonyaka, the headteacher of Bat Valley primary school says they are currently engaging parents on how to feed pupils once they return to school during the phased reopening by the government.
Schools Negotiate for Food Supply On Credit as They Prepare to Reopen16 Feb 2021, 22:46 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: food supliers school administrato
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.