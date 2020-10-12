Schools Opt for Credit to Purchase Thermometer Guns, Food

In short
Pader Acting District Education Officer Francis Olwoch told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that although schools in the district have been able to purchase the requirements especially thermometer guns and handwashing facilities, most obtained them through credit.
Schools Opt for Credit to Purchase Thermometer Guns, Food12 Oct 2020, 18:28 Comments 162 Views Northern Education Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.