Schools Petition Education Authorities to Consider Vertical Structural Development

12 Jan 2020, 14:08 Comments 262 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Local government Misc Updates
Structures at St Jude- Bbanda School are in sorry state but the school also lacks land where new classroom blocks can be constructed

In short
David Nkojjo, the Chairperson St Jude- Bbanda School Management Committee observes that due to development priorities competing for land in Wakiso district, many schools have lost their land to grabbers while others find a hard time when the foundation bodies reclaim part of the land leaving them with tiny potions.

 

