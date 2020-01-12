Schools Petition Education Authorities to Consider Vertical Structural Development

Structures at St Jude- Bbanda School are in sorry state but the school also lacks land where new classroom blocks can be constructed

In short

David Nkojjo, the Chairperson St Jude- Bbanda School Management Committee observes that due to development priorities competing for land in Wakiso district, many schools have lost their land to grabbers while others find a hard time when the foundation bodies reclaim part of the land leaving them with tiny potions.