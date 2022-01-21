Schools Record Poor Turn Up of Learners Two Weeks After Reopening

Young boys transporting sugar canes along Kisoro-Bunagana road . Several boys in school going age are still in petty trade (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short

Several government-aided schools in Luwero, Masaka, Rakai, Mukono, Nakaseke, Gulu and Amolator, among other districts, are struggling with a very poor turn up of learners, many of them recording less than half of the student population they had before schools were closed on March 20, 2020.