Muyingo says that unlike the re-opening of schools after the first lockdown when the emphasis was put on finalists, this time they plan to emphasize first-year classes to enable them to finalize their studies so that they can make room for the new entrants.
Schools Reopening: Gov't to Prioritize Learners in P.1, S.1, S.523 Sep 2021, 17:42 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Report
Minister of State for Education And Sports incharge of Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo arrives at parliament for vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
