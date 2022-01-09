Schools Reopening: Kabale Bus, Taxi Operators Abandon Park

In short
Our reporter saw taxis and buses loading from Kigongi main street and Butorere along Kabale, Mbarara road, opposite centenary bank along Kabale-Katuna high way and former Kisoro Taxi Park commonly known as Esso along Kabale-Kisoro road.
Schools Reopening: Kabale Bus, Taxi Operators Abandon Park9 Jan 2022, 21:42 Comments 251 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Education Updates
Gate way buses loading passangers from Kigongi street along,Kabale-Mbarara high way (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.