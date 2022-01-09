Samuel Amanya
21:43

Schools Reopening: Kabale Bus, Taxi Operators Abandon Park

9 Jan 2022, 21:42 Comments 251 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Education Updates
Gate way buses loading passangers from Kigongi street along,Kabale-Mbarara high way (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Gate way buses loading passangers from Kigongi street along,Kabale-Mbarara high way (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Our reporter saw taxis and buses loading from Kigongi main street and Butorere along Kabale, Mbarara road, opposite centenary bank along Kabale-Katuna high way and former Kisoro Taxi Park commonly known as Esso along Kabale-Kisoro road.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.