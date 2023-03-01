Christopher Kisekka
11:01

Schools, Senior Three Learners Confused on Elective Subjects Top story

1 Mar 2023, 11:00 Comments 191 Views Education Report
Setting a Strong Foundation: Career Guidance in Senior Three is critical. Internet Photo Internet Photo

Setting a Strong Foundation: Career Guidance in Senior Three is critical. Internet Photo

In short
A teacher from St. Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK), said that the learners are allowed to choose only one subject in addition to the seven compulsory subjects. "Every child will be required to pick one subject. That's all I know. Actually, many students have already made their choices,” the teacher stated.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.