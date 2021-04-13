Schools Skeptical on Implementation of new Curriculum as Senior One Students Return

In short
Equally, Rogers Kimbugwe, the headteacher Comprehensive College Kitetikka, says a lot needs to be done for teachers to understand the lower secondary curriculum. He is pessimistic on whether the ‘half-baked’ teachers will be able to deliver the syllabus in the allocated period of 14 weeks.
Schools Skeptical on Implementation of new Curriculum as Senior One Students Return13 Apr 2021, 01:47 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.