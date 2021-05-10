Schools Struggle to Train Learners in Vocational Occupations under New Curriculum

In short
Under the new lower secondary curriculum, learners are expected to pursue one vocational occupation, to be assessed in Senior Three, in line with the Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework. But the schools do not have the required equipment and staff to implement the framework.
Schools Struggle to Train Learners in Vocational Occupations under New Curriculum10 May 2021, 19:24 Comments 140 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.