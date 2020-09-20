In short
The partial reopening was announced this evening by President Yoweri Museveni, as he eased lockdown restrictions for sectors that had remained closed amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also allowed to reopen under strict guidelines are places of worship, the airport, and land borders.
Schools to Reopen for Finalists as Govt Eases Restrictions
20 Sep 2020
