The prevailing high cost of food has compelled school administrators to adjust their menus and regular feeding schedules such that they can operate within the available limited budgets.
Schools Withdraw Regular Meals over High Food Prices
Pupils of ST Johns Mpugwe Primary School sharing a food at break time, lack of meals at schools is blamed for poor performance in many schools Login to license this image from 1$.
