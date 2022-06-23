Christopher Kisekka
Schools Without UNEB Centres Will Not Transmit Learners' Scores – Odongo

23 Jun 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Dan N Odongo, the Executive Director UNEB

However, Odongo notes that the portal, which is already in existence, will only be open to schools which are recognized as examination centres. He adds that the law provides that only students attached to a UNEB examination centre are allowed to sit a national examination.

 

