Schools Without UNEB Centres Will Not Transmit Learners' Scores – Odongo

In short
However, Odongo notes that the portal, which is already in existence, will only be open to schools which are recognized as examination centres. He adds that the law provides that only students attached to a UNEB examination centre are allowed to sit a national examination.
Schools Without UNEB Centres Will Not Transmit Learners' Scores – Odongo23 Jun 2022, 09:30 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
