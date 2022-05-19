Namugabi Eva
Science Teachers Halt Strike

19 May 2022, 17:47 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Addressing journalists at the Media Centre, Vincent Elong, the Chairman of the Union says that following the negotiations with the Ministry of Education, Public service, and the Union representatives they agreed to halt the strike until June 13, 2022.

 

