Science Teachers Renew Salary Enhancement Demands

In short
The president had promised graduate science teachers a salary of 1.9 million Shillings during this financial year while graduate arts teachers were supposed to stay earning 600,000 Shilling as they wait for a possible increment in the coming financial year.However, the move was vetoed by parliaments education committee.
Science Teachers Renew Salary Enhancement Demands21 Nov 2018, 19:25 Comments 123 Views Education Report
Ministry of Education and Sports assistant commissioner in charge of secondary education, Alfred Kyaka addressing science teachers from western uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
