Scientist Recommends New App in Diagnosing Hearing Loss

7 Oct 2020

In short
The application which works just like the pure tone audiometer, the recommended equipment by the World Health Organisation, requires the user to have a mobile phone and earphones or headsets. It is a brainchild of Makerere University-based researcher Dr Charles Batte.

 

