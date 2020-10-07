In short
The application which works just like the pure tone audiometer, the recommended equipment by the World Health Organisation, requires the user to have a mobile phone and earphones or headsets. It is a brainchild of Makerere University-based researcher Dr Charles Batte.
Scientist Recommends New App in Diagnosing Hearing Loss
7 Oct 2020
