Emmy Daniel Ojara
12:52

Scientists in Northern Region Start Safe Food Campaign

17 Aug 2022, 12:51 Comments 100 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Agriculture Northern Breaking news
The researchers Godfrey Wokorach (R), Prof. Geert Haesaert (M) and Prof. Richard Echodu (L). Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

The researchers Godfrey Wokorach (R), Prof. Geert Haesaert (M) and Prof. Richard Echodu (L). Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Godfrey Wokorach of Gulu University, who is among the research team and part of the movement told URN on Wednesday that some of the best practices are thorough drying of cereals, timely harvest, avoiding intercropping of similar crop varieties, practicing crop rotation, using improved seeds, early preparation, and good storage.

 

Tagged with: Associate Professor Dr. Richard Echodu, the Head of Gulu University Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Holistic Approach to Combat Mycotoxin Contamination in Northern Uganda (HAMNU)
Mentioned: Gulu University Faculty of Agriculture and Environment

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.