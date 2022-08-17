In short
Godfrey Wokorach of Gulu University, who is among the research team and part of the movement told URN on Wednesday that some of the best practices are thorough drying of cereals, timely harvest, avoiding intercropping of similar crop varieties, practicing crop rotation, using improved seeds, early preparation, and good storage.
Scientists in Northern Region Start Safe Food Campaign
The researchers Godfrey Wokorach (R), Prof. Geert Haesaert (M) and Prof. Richard Echodu (L). Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
