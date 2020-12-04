Scientists Launch Tool to Guide Future Use of Ebola Vaccines

In short
The tool called Ebola Vaccine 3C Gap Analysis and Dissemination Tool that was launched in Lira is supposed to clearly define conditions under which the Ebola vaccine can be used.
Scientists Launch Tool to Guide Future Use of Ebola Vaccines4 Dec 2020, 14:40 Comments 244 Views Lira University Teaching Hospital, Uganda Health Science and technology Northern Updates
Prof. Kumakech handing over the hard copies of the Ebola Vaccine 3C Gap Analysis Tool to Lira University Vice Chancellor, Pro Ogwal Okeng
