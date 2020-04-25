Sylvia Nankya
Scientists, Leaders Unveil Plan to Accelerate New COVID-19 Health Technologies Top story

The virtual launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator has seen participation from all corners of the planet to boost commitment and support for the production of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to save lives from an unprecedented enemy. Heads of State in attendance included the Presidents of France, South Africa, Costa Rica, Spain and Rwanda.

 

