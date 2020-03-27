Brian Luwaga
Scores Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Transport in Luweero

Some of motorycles impounded at Luweero Central Police Station

The ban was announced by President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday night, as one of the measures to contain a new strain of Coronavirus' COVID-19, which is spreading across the globe. Uganda has so far registered 14 cases of people with the virus.The ban, affected taxis, mini- buses, buses, train, Tuk-Tuk's and all Boda-boda.

 

