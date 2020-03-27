Scores Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Transport in Luweero

In short
The ban was announced by President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday night, as one of the measures to contain a new strain of Coronavirus' COVID-19, which is spreading across the globe. Uganda has so far registered 14 cases of people with the virus.The ban, affected taxis, mini- buses, buses, train, Tuk-Tuk's and all Boda-boda.
Scores Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Transport in Luweero27 Mar 2020, 08:29 Comments 183 Views Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: ban on public transport defiance
Mentioned: Motorycles
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.