In short
The accident involved a Gaagaa bus, a trailer and a tractor. Our reporter at the scene says that bodies and survivors are strewn all over the place. Rescue teams headed by the police and ambulance services are now ferrying survivors and dead bodies to nearby health facilities.
Scores Feared Dead in Kiryandongo Accident Top story25 May 2018, 21:09 Comments 525 Views Bweyale, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: accident
Mentioned: uak 567l gulu highway nanda-kiryandongo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.