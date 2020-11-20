Scores Remanded to Kitalya Over Protesting Against Kyagulanyi Arrest

In short
Supporters of the National Unity Platform have been remanded to Kitalya Government prison on offenses of inciting violence, destroying people’s property after the arrest of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s arrest.
Scores Remanded to Kitalya Over Protesting Against Kyagulanyi Arrest20 Nov 2020, 17:43 Comments 159 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Updates
